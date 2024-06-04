The entertainment world is abuzz with Disha Patani’s rumoured beau Aleksandar Alex Ilic addressing Hardik Pandya-Natasa’s split rumours, Janhvi Kapoor’s social media PDA, and Varun Dhawan’s new dad status. Meanwhile, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has a theory on Bollywood flops. Politically, actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut dominates headlines with a massive win, while Pawan Kalyan joins the list of successful actor-politicians from the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Disha Patani’s Rumored Boyfriend Claps Back at Hardik-Natasa’s Separation Rumours

Disha Patani’s rumoured boyfriend, Aleksander Alex Ilic, has fired back at online trolls who accused him of causing the alleged split between cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife, Natasa Stankovic. The rumours began after Aleksander was seen having coffee with Natasa, fueling speculation. However, Ilic took to his social media to address the accusations, shutting down the trolls with a sassy reply.

Aleksandar reacted to the hate comments that linked him with Natasa. A user commented, “Chappri button.” To this, Aleksander wrote, “Yes, you are chapri (laughing face emoticon).” While another commented, “Hardik Pandey respect button,” Aleksandar replied, “hahahah bhai ja ke post check kr lo yha comment krne se phle.”

A third user asked him why he ruined Hardik and Natasa’s marriage. To this, Alex replied, “Who said I destroyed anything?” While another said, “Hardik Pandya like button aur saath mein isko gali dene wale bhi (those who want to abuse him),” read a comment. To this, Aleksandar replied, “Should I give you a gali? (wink face emoji).”

This comes amidst ongoing rumours about Hardik and Natasa’s marital status, with fans speculating about their separation due to social media activity. Neither Hardik nor Natasa has publicly addressed the rumours.

Janhvi Kapoor Shares Dreamy Pics with Rumored Beau Shikhar Pahariya, Calls it “Best Weekend”

Janhvi Kapoor’s recent social media post has fans gushing. The actress shared a series of photos hinting at a romantic getaway with rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya. Though they haven’t officially confirmed their relationship, Kapoor captioned the pictures with “It’s been the best weekend ❤️ thank you for the love and memories #gratitude.”

The pictures showcase Kapoor looking stunning in various outfits, posing against scenic European backdrops. A couple of blurry, yet heartwarming pictures show Kapoor and Pahariya holding hands, seemingly lost in the moment.

Fans are delighted with the glimpses into Kapoor’s personal life, with many speculating the trip is connected to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations.

Acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap has called out the excessive costs associated with actors’ entourages, blaming them for contributing to recent big-budget Bollywood flops.

In a recent interview, Kashyap argued that a significant portion of film budgets are wasted on “paraphernalia” and large entourages, rather than being directed towards actual filmmaking. He used the example of actors demanding five-star burgers while shooting in remote locations, requiring a special trip to a distant city to fulfill the request.

Kashyap emphasized that filmmaking is a serious endeavour, not a luxury vacation. He believes a shift in focus towards the creative aspects and efficient production is necessary for Bollywood to deliver successful films. Read more

Varun Dhawan Welcomes Baby Girl; Spotted Outside Hospital

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal! The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on June 3rd in Mumbai. The news was confirmed by Varun’s father, filmmaker David Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan took a moment outside the hospital today to personally thank the media for the outpouring of love and support they’d shown his wife and newborn daughter.

Varun and Natasha had announced their pregnancy in February of this year. The couple has been receiving well wishes from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

Kangana Ranaut, known for her outspoken nature and distinct movie career, made her political debut in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party. Contesting from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, she won with 72,088 votes, defeating Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh, heir of the Rampur royal family and son of the late Virbhadra Singh, a six-time Chief Minister.

This victory marks a significant milestone in her political career. Read more:

Pawan Kalyan celebrates his victory with his wife Anna Lezhneva

The AP Elections 2024 results are in, with the NDA Alliance achieving a historic victory, securing over 160 assembly seats. This is the biggest win in Andhra Pradesh post-bifurcation. Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, instrumental in forming the TDP-BJP association, emerged as the election’s star.

Contesting from Pithapuram, he defeated Vanga Geetha with a massive majority of 70,354 votes. Pawan Kalyan celebrated his triumph with his wife, Anna Lezhneva, at their Hyderabad residence, and the celebration video has gone viral.

Anna applied a tilaka on Pawan’s forehead, marking the memorable occasion. Amidst fan frenzy, Pawan Kalyan has now commenced his journey to Mangalagiri.

Many of our favourite celebrities contested for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, and the results are out. Exit polls have declared winners, and there are hits and misses for Smriti Irani, Hema Malini, Shatrughan Sinha, Kangana Ranaut & other renowned personalities from the industry. Click to read more

