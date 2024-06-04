Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is making waves in her political debut as the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi. According to initial trends from the Election Commission, the 37-year-old actor has taken a commanding lead of over 70,000 votes, indicating a likely landslide victory.

Earlier today, as trends showed her leading, Ranaut stated, “Mandi has not taken kindly to the insults for daughters. As far as my departure to Mumbai is concerned, this (Himachal Pradesh) is my ‘janmabhoomi’ and I will continue to serve people here… So, I am not going anywhere. Perhaps someone else will have to pack their bags and leave. I am not going anywhere.”

In a sharp jab at her opponent, Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh, Kangana Ranaut suggested that he “might have to now pack his bags and leave.” This comment was a retort to allegations that she would abandon Mandi and return to Mumbai after the elections. “They will have to suffer the consequences of talking so low about a woman… And that is becoming clear today with the way we have got the lead.”

The BJP, which previously won all Lok Sabha seats in 2014 and 2019, heavily relied on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s influence, who held three election rallies to boost their campaign. The party aimed to retain all parliamentary seats and secure six Assembly seats. On the other hand, the Congress banked on its strong base of 2.5 lakh government employees. The Congress-led government under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had implemented the demand for restoring the old pension scheme, hoping to sway this significant voter segment.

As the election results unfold, Kangana Ranaut’s significant lead suggests a major victory for the BJP in Mandi, highlighting her successful transition from Bollywood to politics.

