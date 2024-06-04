Heeramandi's 'Gaja Gamini' Walk: Raja Kumari’s Jaw-Dropping Recreation Of Aditi Rao Hydari’s Iconic Walk Sets Internet on Fire!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi has become the town’s talk; everything has been planned meticulously, from its casting to its clothes. One of the most talked about scenes from the series is Aditi Rao Hydari’s dance sequence. Popularly known as the Gaja Gamini walk, Hydari’s version has gone viral after so many recreations and attempts to encompass the vibes of Aditi’s graceful walk. Rapper Raja Kumari’s unique spin on the viral walk sets the internet on fire. Check out her version here!

Renowned singer-songwriter Raja Kumari recently thrilled her fans with a rendition of the popular “Gaja Gamini” walk, first executed by Aditi Rao Hydari in the television series Heeramandi. The singer posted the video to Instagram, displaying her elegance and grace and making the walk just as famous as it was in the past.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s character, Bibbo Jaan, presents a Mujra to Fardeen Khan’s character, the Nawab. Even though the entire mujra has been extraordinary, one particular Gaja Gamini walk has gone incredibly viral online. The step has a deep-rooted history behind it. There were just two women who were flawless at the Gaja Gamini walk before Aditi Rao Hydari.

Watch Raja Kumari’s Gaja Gamini Walk Here:

Madhubala was the first to perform it in the song Mohe Panghat Pe Nand Laal Chhed Gayo Re. The Dhak Dhak diva is the other. Madhuri Dixit danced to the choreography of Saroj Khan for the title song of MF Hussain’s film of the same name, which featured the song Gaja Gamini Walk.

Aditi Rao Hydari and her fans quickly expressed their admiration and attention to the video. Reposting Raja Kumari’s story on her own Instagram account, the actress complimented the singer on her effort to recreate the iconic scene. Many of her followers agreed that she nailed the walk.

Talking about Heeramandi, SLB and Netflix have confirmed that the grand series will return for a season 2. As revealed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the ‘Tawaifs’ will now move out to Heeramandi and will be seen creating a future for themselves in the Kolkata and Mumbai film industry. They will be dancing and singing, but this time for producers and not the ‘Nawabs’.

