Heeramandi Actress Sanjeeda Sheikh Reveals A Woman Groped Her, Recalls The Shocking Incident: “She Just Touched My Breast & She Left”

Sanjeeda Sheikh has been spreading her charm and grace through her performances for years. The actress is receiving much-deserved praise and accolades for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. The actress, who likes to keep her life very private, is opening up about a lot of things, from dealing with her divorce to opening up about a shocking incident when a woman groped her.

Sanjeeda described a shocking incident that occurred to her while she was at a nightclub. The actress disclosed in a recent interview that a woman had touched her. Sanjeeda was speechless when she revealed that the unknown woman had felt up her breasts. She called it a “privacy violation.”

Heeramandi, the actress, revealed, “I remember one incident very vaguely, but it was by a girl. I was in a nightclub. One girl was passing by, and she just touched my breast, and she left.” She added, “I was taken aback, like what happened. We hear men smack you on the back, and they misbehave, ladkiyaan koi kum nahi hai (women are no less).”

Sheikh continued, “If you are headed on the wrong path, you are going on it regardless. It has nothing to do with men or women; whatever is wrong is wrong. If a woman has wronged you, tell her. Because I think playing the victimhood card is very unattractive.”

She also opened up about her divorce and how it affected it, “I feel I am very lucky (to have emerged from) whatever happened with me. Maybe I felt then that I was the most depressed person, or I was unfortunate, or, ‘What is happening with me? What is happening with my life?’ But to overcome all that and be happy with this version of myself, I am blessed.”

Reflecting on how she chose her happiness after being sad for a long time, Sanjeeda Sheikh said, “There are men, and there are partners who try to demotivate you, who tell you that you can’t do anything. Or they will say you will not be able to do this. It’s better to be away from such people.” “ There are phases in every relationship where you are happy, and then there are some when you are not. Then you take a call for your life, and that’s what I did for myself because I started loving myself and prioritizing myself, which is very, very important.” She concluded.

Sanjeeda Sheikh married Actor Aamir Ali until the two parted ways in 2020.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Heeramandi’s ‘Phatto Bi’ Jayati Bhatia Gets Unfiltered About Sharmin Segal Getting Massively Trolled For Her Acting: “She Has To Prove Herself…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News