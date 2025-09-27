Manisha Koirala is one of Bollywood’s finest actresses. With a career spanning over three decades, she has managed to carve a niche in the industry. She was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. For the unversed, on the personal front, Manisha Koirala married Nepali businessman Samrat Dahal in 2010. However, their marriage was short-lived, and they mutually parted ways in 2012. Let’s look back at the time when she opened up about her divorce.

What Did Manisha Koirala Say About Her Divorce?

In an interview with Zoom, Manisha Koirala candidly spoke about her divorce and finding a new life partner. She said, “I’ve seen lots of ups and downs, and some people are lucky who don’t get so many highs and lows and have a very peaceful life. I’m also lucky that I’ve had a huge amalgamation of experiences. All I can do is hope that at least my outlook on life is not bitter.”

“My work is on that. My work is on what I can change and how I see life, like whether I see a glass half empty or half full. Do I perceive life to be traumatic? No. Whenever a traumatic experience happens, don’t I learn more about it? Don’t I become richer in terms of experiences, in terms of first-hand experience of such huge trauma?” she added.

Manisha Koirala On The Motto She Lives By

Speaking about the motto of her life, the Khamoshi actress said, “I have lots of flaws. I get anxiety attacks, and I do get insecure. I have all those things that everyone has. I feel once you go through so much, you realize that there’s another side to it. You can pick yourself up and walk. They say life is not about falling but about picking yourself up after every fall and walking. That’s the motto I live by.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manisha Koirala (@m_koirala)

What Did Manisha Koirala Say About Finding New Love?

When the actress was asked whether she is considering having a new life partner and finding love again, she answered, “I do. I’ll be lying if I say I don’t. I definitely feel as if there was a male figure in my life. If there was a partner in my life, probably it’ll be nice to have that. But I have to be very honest: main uske liye intezar karke apna time waste nahi karungi. Agar meri kismat mein likha hai; toh I’ll get that. Agar nahi toh, toh bhi thik hai.”

“Mujhe lagta hai, I’m living a full life. I have very peaceful and loving family support. I’ve got a great brother and sister-in-law, great parents and good and loving friends and people. Other than that, work is going great. I enjoy travelling, there’s no financial crunch, by the grace of God. So, I’m in a very good space. I feel complete with myself, mentally, emotionally, and physically, in every way. Main toh full life lead kar rahi hu. Aisa kuch nahi hai ki mai incomplete hu, but yes, if I had, then I’d have enjoyed it. If I had a good companion, then why not?” Manisha Koirala concluded.

