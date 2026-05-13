Ever since the explosive teaser of Bandar dropped online, audiences haven’t stopped talking about Bobby Deol’s wild retro-rockstar avatar, the chaos surrounding him, and the dark world created by the makers. The teaser sparked massive conversation across the internet for its disturbing glamour, emotional volatility, and Bobby’s magnetic screen presence.

But just when audiences thought they had understood the world of Bandar, the makers dropped a new surprise — the teaser of the film’s first song, Kyun Mazaa Aa Raha Hai.

Kyun Mazaa Aa Raha Hai Introduces Bandar’s Emotional Core

And this time, the chaos turns intimate. Sung by Vishal Mishra, the track introduces the emotional heart of Bandar—a haunting, addictive romance wrapped inside desire, obsession, loneliness, and destruction. Vishal Mishra is the perfect voice — and pen — for this moment. After delivering romantic hits like “Tum Ho Toh,” “Kaise Hua,” and “Deewaniyat,” he arrives at Bandar with “Kyun Mazaa Aa Raha Hai”—a track he owns completely, as both composer and singer, in an album where each song comes from a different artist.

The teaser reveals a softer yet emotionally dangerous side of Bobby Deol’s character, offering audiences a glimpse into the relationship that may lie at the center of all the madness. After grabbing attention for his fierce, unpredictable energy in the first teaser, Bobby now appears heartbreakingly vulnerable — smiling, surrendering to love, even as uneasy shadows quietly loom over what’s to come.

The title itself—Kyun Mazaa Aa Raha Hai—carries the exact emotional contradiction that defines the world of Bandar: pleasure mixed with danger, love mixed with collapse & ruin.

The teaser has already generated strong online chatter, with audiences praising the chemistry, emotional intensity, and intoxicating tone of the song. Many are calling it the unexpected emotional turn in a campaign that so far has looked explosive, scandalous, and psychologically volatile.

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More About Bandar

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Bandar marks his first collaboration with Bobby Deol and stars Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, and others in pivotal roles. Written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee—the acclaimed minds behind Paatal Lok, Kohra, and Udta Punjab—the film promises an emotionally charged, morally dangerous cinematic experience set against fame, scandal, desire, and public destruction.

Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi’s Saffron Magicworks in association with Zee Studios, Bandar releases in cinemas worldwide on June 5, 2026.

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