When Jolly LLB was released in 2013, Judge Sunderlal Tripathi, played by the talented Saurabh Shukla, seemed like just another supporting character in a legal drama. Introduced squarely in the courtroom, he carried the weight of judicial authority with sharp wit, cynicism, and understated humor.

His mannerisms, righteousness, and ability to balance justice with practicality made him instantly memorable, even though the focus remained largely on the protagonist, Jolly. Initially, the audience saw him strictly in his professional sphere, an upright judge steering chaotic proceedings. However, as the franchise grew, Judge Tripathi’s character evolved with the recurring films Jolly LLB 2 and Jolly LLB 3.

Jolly LLB 2 Offered A Glimpse Into Judge Tripathi’s Personal World

Akshay Kumar‘s Jolly LLB 2 (2017), the sequel to Jolly LLB, took Judge Tripathi’s arc beyond the court. While the courtroom remained his stage, the film subtly allowed the audience to view beyond the judge’s robe. This was most evident when viewers witnessed moments from his personal life in the form of his daughter’s wedding. For the first time, Judge Tripathi stepped away from the judge’s desk and was seen as a father, a family man with joys and vulnerabilities like anyone else. This crucial narrative shift helped humanize the role, adding depth to a character who could have remained one-dimensional.

Jolly LLB 3 Helped Fans View Judge Tripathi Beyond His Professional Identity

By the time Jolly LLB 3 arrived on September 19, 2025, Judge Tripathi had reached an even richer stage. His character was no longer confined to courtroom banter or fleeting glimpses of his family life. Instead, newer dimensions emerged, showing him in contexts that further fleshed out his individuality beyond the gavel and bench.

The audience now understood him as not just a dispenser of justice, or a father, but as a man navigating layers of professional duty and personal existence. Each revelation added a fresh hue to his persona, proving that even secondary characters can evolve with narrative care.

How Judge Sunderlal Tripathi’s Transformation Mirrors Real-Life Progression

Judge Tripathi’s progression across the three Jolly LLB films mirrors how people are often understood in real life. At first, we recognize them only through surface impressions, such as the stern figure in a courtroom. More profound truths reveal themselves with time, interactions, and new situations. Just like the audience gradually discovered Tripathi’s humor, compassion, and personal equations, we too uncover layers of people in phases. His journey reflects a universal truth: no one can be fully understood at once, and every story is richer when told in parts.

In Jolly LLB 3, Saurabh Shukla’s Judge Tripathi is more than just a judicial figure. He is now a character who wins over people’s hearts and is easily recognized as the soul of the franchise!

