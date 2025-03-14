Salman Khan is one of the most dominant figures in Indian cinema, revered for his on-screen charisma and larger-than-life persona off-screen. Over the years, he has cemented his place as Bollywood’s most bankable star, delivering numerous blockbusters. Known for his mass appeal and an unshakable fan following, Salman has made a legacy where his presence guarantees a film’s success.

Given his stature, it is no surprise that those around him are often cautious about how he is perceived on screen. But, as veteran actor Saurabh Shukla recently revealed, this overprotectiveness can sometimes create misunderstandings about Salman’s actual approach to his craft. Shukla shared an interesting incident from the sets of Kick (2014), where he revealed that people within a superstar’s inner circle sometimes assume authority over creative decisions, even without the star’s knowledge.

Salman Khan Asked His Assistant To Not Disturb Saurabh Shukla

Veteran actor Saurabh Shukla, known for his remarkable performances and National Award-winning work, recently recalled an incident from the sets of Kick, starring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Randeep Hooda. In a conversation with Digital Commentary, Saurabh shared how a seemingly simple scene became an unexpected lesson for him.

Saurabh played Jacqueline’s father in Kick. In a particular scene, his character meets Salman’s Devi Lal Singh, his daughter’s love interest. The scene was written in a way that Devi asks Jacqueline’s father about his salary, savings, and financial stability, an odd and slightly audacious move from a boyfriend meeting his prospective father-in-law for the first time.

With his seasoned acting instincts, Saurabh decided to react in a way that showed his character was stunned and taken aback by Salman’s questioning. However, after the scene was shot, an unexpected intervention occurred. “One of Salman’s assistants came up to me and said that I needed to change my reaction. He believed that I should act scared in front of Salman’s character. When I questioned why that would make sense, he insisted that ‘Salman might not like that reaction,’” Saurabh revealed.

This moment could have gone differently had Saurabh Shukla conceded, but Salman Khan intervened instead, showcasing his respect for genuine performances. “Salman called his assistant and told him not to disturb me at all. He made it clear that my acting was perfect and that it was the right reaction for the scene,” Saurabh added. While his stardom is undoubtedly immense, moments like these remind audiences and industry insiders that Salman is, at his core, an actor who respects the art of storytelling.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Amid Amitabh Bachchan’s Romantic Holi, Rekha & Jaya Bachchan’s ‘Silsila’ Moment Breaks The Internet, Netizens React “Painful To Watch”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News