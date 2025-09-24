Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 has earned the first big milestone for the franchise, which needs to be celebrated! With the cumulative collection of the three films, it has managed to enter the top 25 Hindi franchises of all time at the box office. It would now move further towards the next milestone!

Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi Dethrone Fukrey!

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have surpassed Fukrey’s cumulative collection of three films at the box office and dethroned it as the 25th highest-grossing Hindi franchise at the box office. Together, the three films of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s franchise earned 212.77 crore.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Hits A Milestone!

Jolly LLB franchise has hit a total of almost 214.5 crore with the three films of the franchise. While part 1 and 2 earned 32 crore and 117 crore, respectively in their lifetimes, part 3 in five days as earned an estimate collection of 65 – 66 crore.

Fukrey VS Jolly!

Fukrey Part 1 arrived in 2013 and earned 37.1 crore; meanwhile, Fukrey 2 arrived in 2017 and earned 80.13 crore. Fukrey 3 arrived in 2023, and earned 95.54 crore in its lifetime, hitting a total of 212.77 crore. Interestingly, Jolly LLB arrived in 2013 and part 2 arrived in 2017 as well.

First Milestone For Jolly LLB 3

The first milestone for Jolly LLB 3 at the box office is the franchise becoming the 25th highest-grossing Hindi franchise at the box office. The next target for the franchise would be surpassing the ABCD franchise that earned approximately 220 crore at the box office. Jolly LLB is the third highest-grossing franchise for Akshay Kumar after Housefull and OMG.

