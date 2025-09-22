Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 has entered the Monday Test, and the word-of-mouth of the film is creating its magic at the ticket window and in the theaters. The Monday test, in fact, is not as dreadful as it is for most of the films! In fact, it is on the positive side, considering a Monday!

BMS Sales For Akshay Kumar’s Film

The BMS sales for Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi‘s courtroom drama are significant. From 8 AM to 5 PM, the film has registered a ticket sale of almost 42.9K on BMS. It would be interesting to see if the film fares well by the end of the day.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 4 Occupancy

On the fourth day, Monday, by 5 PM, Jolly LLB 3 registered an occupancy of 6.56% on Monday morning. This was followed by 12.9% occupancy in the theaters for the afternoon show. This occupancy is a minimal drop from the opening day, which registered 9% occupancy on the opening day, for the morning shows.

As per Sacnilk’s hourly tracking, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s courtroom drama helmed by Subhash Kapoor has registered a collection in the range of 2 – 3 crore till Monday, September 22, 6 PM.

It would be interesting to see if the film manages to maintain its pace at the box office throughout the week at the box office. The next milestone for the film will be hitting the 100 crore mark at the box office. It would be achievement for Akshay Kumar as well. It has already brought the 9th biggest weekend for a Bollywood film in 2025.

