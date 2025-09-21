Teja Sajja starrer Mirai continues its strong run in the second weekend. The Telugu dark fantasy action adventure is already a success at the Indian box office. It is now chasing the lifetime earnings of HIT 3 to become the 6th highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2025. Scroll below for a detailed day 9 report!
How much did Mirai earn in India in 9 days?
According to Sacnilk, Mirai added 5.15 crores more to the kitty on the second Saturday. It enjoyed a good 87% jump in box office collection, compared to 2.75 crore garnered on the previous day. The overall net earnings in India surge to 73 crores.
Mirai is made on a budget of 60 crores. The makers have raked in returns of 13 crores so far. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 21.66%. Including taxes, the gross total reaches 86.14 crores.
Mirai set to become #6 Telugu grosser of 2025
Karthik Gattamneni’s directorial is inches away from axing the domestic lifetime of HIT: The Third Case. Nani and Srinidhi Shetty’s film raked in 81 crores at the box office. This means Teja Sajja’s film needs only 8 crores in its kitty to become the 6th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025.
Post that, it will be a race against Hari Hara Veera Mallu for its official entry into the top 5.
Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 below:
- Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 186.90 crores
- Game Changer: 136.92 crores
- Daaku Maharaaj: 91.11 crores
- Kuberaa: 90.89 crores
- Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 87 crores
- HIT 3: 81 crores
- Thandel: 66.06 crores
- Mirai: 56.96 crores
- Kingdom: 51.98 crores
- Mad Square: 50.12 crores
Mirai Box Office Summary Day 9
- Budget: 60 crores
- India net: 73 crores
- India gross: 86.14 crores
- ROI: 21.66%
- Verdict: Success
