Teja Sajja starrer Mirai continues its strong run in the second weekend. The Telugu dark fantasy action adventure is already a success at the Indian box office. It is now chasing the lifetime earnings of HIT 3 to become the 6th highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2025. Scroll below for a detailed day 9 report!

How much did Mirai earn in India in 9 days?

According to Sacnilk, Mirai added 5.15 crores more to the kitty on the second Saturday. It enjoyed a good 87% jump in box office collection, compared to 2.75 crore garnered on the previous day. The overall net earnings in India surge to 73 crores.

Mirai is made on a budget of 60 crores. The makers have raked in returns of 13 crores so far. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 21.66%. Including taxes, the gross total reaches 86.14 crores.

Mirai set to become #6 Telugu grosser of 2025

Karthik Gattamneni’s directorial is inches away from axing the domestic lifetime of HIT: The Third Case. Nani and Srinidhi Shetty’s film raked in 81 crores at the box office. This means Teja Sajja’s film needs only 8 crores in its kitty to become the 6th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025.

Post that, it will be a race against Hari Hara Veera Mallu for its official entry into the top 5.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 below:

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 186.90 crores Game Changer: 136.92 crores Daaku Maharaaj: 91.11 crores Kuberaa: 90.89 crores Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 87 crores HIT 3: 81 crores Thandel: 66.06 crores Mirai: 56.96 crores Kingdom: 51.98 crores Mad Square: 50.12 crores

Mirai Box Office Summary Day 9

Budget: 60 crores

India net: 73 crores

India gross: 86.14 crores

ROI: 21.66%

Verdict: Success

