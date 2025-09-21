Jolly LLB 3 has struck the right chords with the audience. The black comedy legal drama witnessed a surge in spot bookings after the favorable word-of-mouth. Within 48 hours, it has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Akshay Kumar’s 3 post-COVID releases. Scroll below for the day 2 box office collection!

Jolly LLB 3 going strong at the box office!

Subhash Kapoor’s directorial was a word-of-mouth dependent affair. The early reviews were highly positive, and the audience is already calling the threequel a “success.” According to the official figures, Jolly LLB 3 earned 20 crores on day 2. It enjoyed an impressive 60% jump compared to the opening day.

The overall box office collection after two days reaches 32.50 crore net, approximately 38.35 crores in gross earnings. It is to be noted that Jolly LLB 3 has accumulated a higher two-day total than Jolly LLB (7.35 crores) and Jolly LLB 2 (30.51 crores). The family audiences are flocking to theatres, leading to a successful run at the box office.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 12.50 crores

Day 2: 20 crores

Total: 32.50 crores

Beats Sarfira & 3 other Akshay Kumar films in the post-COVID era

Jolly LLB 3 is Akshay Kumar’s 17th film in the post-pandemic phase. Within 48 hours, it has surpassed the lifetime collections of Selfiee (16.50 crores), Sarfira (24.30 crores), Bell Bottom (26.50 crores), and Mission Raniganj (31 crores).

Today, it will easily cross Khel Khel Mein (40.32 crores) and emerge as his 12th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Around 25.08K tickets have been sold on BookMyShow in the last hour. So one can expect another good jump today!

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Summary

India net: 32.50 crores

India gross: 38.35 crores

