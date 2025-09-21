Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla in key roles, has received a big thumbs-up from the masses and classes. As expected, the film didn’t see advance booking like big films on the opening day since it’s totally content-driven. However, once the magic of positive word-of-mouth came into play, it went full-throttle. Speaking about day 3 pre-sales at the Indian box office, it has witnessed another impressive jump. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Jolly LLB threequel always had a genuine interest around itself due to the grounded feel of the franchise and the goodwill of the first two installments. This helped it in securing over 10,000 shows, making it Akshay’s one of the widest releases ever in the post-COVID era. What’s more impressive is that the show count has only increased after the opening day.

The show count continues to grow

Talking about the show count, Jolly LLB 3 opened with a show count of 10,300+. Due to favorable reactions from the audience, the show count was pushed up to 11,430 on day 2. Again today, 270 more shows have been added, taking the count to 11,700. The film is also justifying the increase in shows by showing a solid jump in day 3’s pre-sales.

Jolly LLB 3 day 3 advance booking at the Indian box office

Before the first show started on day 3, Jolly LLB 3 had sold tickets worth a whopping 7.2 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) through advance booking at the Indian box office. If a comparison is made with yesterday’s pre-sales worth 5.7 crore gross, the film has registered a jump of 26.31%.

The response clearly indicates that the legal comedy drama is ready for a blockbuster Sunday. Even on weekdays, it is expected to maintain a solid pace. This is likely to emerge as a big success for Bollywood in 2025.

More about the film

Jolly LLB 3 is directed by Subhash Kapoor. It also stars Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Seema Biswas, Gajraj Rao, and Ram Kapoor. It is produced by Star Studio18 and Kangra Talkies.

