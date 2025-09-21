The latest anime film, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc, is experiencing much love at the cinemas in Japan. It witnessed a decent hike on Saturday, Day 2, from its opening day. The anime movie had enough juice in its opening weekend to take away the #1 spot from Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. Keep scrolling for box office deets.

It is also among the much-awaited anime movies of the year. Although it might not rake in as much money as Infinity Castle, it will further strengthen the fanbase. This is an anime for fans, but manga lovers have been waiting for it for a long time, which reflects on the film’s strong 4.4-star rating. It is higher than Infinity Castle’s 4.3-star rating in Japan.

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc’s box office collection on day 2 in Japan

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc witnessed a decent hike of +2.4% from Friday, when it opened in the theaters. The film collected ¥445.4 million on Saturday/day 2, which is an estimated $3 million in US dollars. The two-day cume of the first Chainsaw Man movie hits ¥880 million, which is $5.9 million.

2-day collection breakdown of the film

Day 1 – ¥ $435.8 million ($2.9 million)

Day 2 – ¥445.4 million ($3 million)

Total – ¥880 million ($5.9 million)

Opening weekend collection update of Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc

Chainsaw Man—The Movie: Reze Arc, directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara and written by Hiroshi Seko, is still tracking to earn around $9 million on its three-day opening weekend at the box office in Japan. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has been ruling at the top since its release in July, but it will finally be replaced by the latest anime release.

What is the film about?

Denji, now the Chainsaw Man with a Devil’s heart, has joined Special Division 4 as a Devil Hunter. After a long-awaited date with Makima, the woman he admires, he seeks shelter from the rain—where he encounters Reze, a café worker whose arrival changes everything.

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc was released in Japan on September 19. It will be released in select Asian countries on September 24. Meanwhile, the movie will be released in the US and worldwide on October 24.

