The Conjuring: Last Rites is on track to cross the $400 million milestone at the worldwide box office. The movie and three other Conjuring movies before it would not have been possible if Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga had not given such a commendable performance in the first film. The Conjuring 4 is now Wilson’s third highest-grossing film worldwide, and that too in less than a month. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Conjuring 4 is headed for the $400 million milestone worldwide

Patrick Wilson returns as Ed Warren, probably for the last time, in The Conjuring 4 alongside Farmiga as Lorraine Warren. The movie is performing strongly in North America despite being shaken by Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. After two weeks, it collected $138.2 million at the domestic box office and is heading towards its third weekend.

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, The Conjuring: Last Rites is the highest-grossing film domestically in the Conjuring universe. Internationally, the horror movie led by Patrick Wilson collected $224.1 million, taking the worldwide gross to $362.3 million in 14 days. This weekend, it will beat Sinners as the highest-grossing horror movie of the year.

Worldwide collection breakdown of the movie

North America – $138.2 million

International – $224.1 million

Worldwide – $362.3 million

Became Patrick Wilson’s 3rd highest-grossing film ever globally in under 15 days!

The Conjuring: Last Rites has beaten Patrick Wilson’s several films in just 15 days to become his third-highest-grossing movie ever. It is only behind Aquaman 2 and Aquaman. It is tracking to earn around $500 million in its worldwide run, and thus, The Conjuring 4 will end its run as Wilson’s second-highest-grossing film ever.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of Patrick Wilson worldwide

Aquaman – $1.15 billion Aquaman 2 – $440.18 million The Conjuring: Last Rites – $362.3 million The Conjuring 2 – $322.81 million The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – $206.4 million

It is a remarkable feat and a great milestone in the actor’s filmography. Patrick Wilson is often praised for his ability to shift between horror, drama, musicals, and superhero genres. The Conjuring: Last Rites was released on September 5.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Jurassic World Rebirth Worldwide Box Office: Earns 128% More Than Scarlett Johansson’s MCU Swan Song, Black Widow!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News