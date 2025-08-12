The trailer of Chainsaw Man—The Movie: Reze Arc was unveiled today. Sony Pictures Entertainment India dropped the much-awaited glimpse of the film, boosting fans’ excitement. The highly anticipated animated film is based on Tatsuki Fujimoto’s hit manga series. The upcoming film is a sequel to the first season of the Chainsaw Man anime series. Chainsaw Man—The Movie: Reze Arc is set to hit Indian theaters on September 26, 2025.

Featuring the powerful theme song IRIS OUT by Kenshi Yonezu, the trailer teases a double dilemma for Denji. Serving as a direct sequel, it follows the events of the first season and adapts the “Bomb Girl” arc from the manga, introducing the character Reze. The movie is considered canon to the anime and is a continuation of Denji’s story.

Denji Returns To The Big Screen In A High-Stakes Battle

For the first time, Chainsaw Man slashes his way onto the big screen in an epic, action-fueled adventure that continues the hugely popular anime series. Denji once worked as a Devil Hunter for the yakuza, desperately trying to pay off the crushing debt left by his parents. But when the yakuza betrayed him and left him for dead, fate took a bloody twist. As he was slipping into darkness, Denji’s beloved chainsaw-powered devil-dog, Pochita, struck a life-saving deal — merging with him to create the unstoppable Chainsaw Man.

Now, amid a brutal war between devils, hunters, and shadowy enemies, Denji’s world is turned upside down by the arrival of a mysterious girl named Reze. What begins as an unexpected connection quickly spirals into his deadliest battle yet — a fight where love, betrayal, and survival collide in a world with no rules.

According to Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures, during its CinemaCon panel in Las Vegas, revealed that it has secured worldwide theatrical rights — excluding Japan — for Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc. The film will hit U.S. theaters on October 29, 2025, following its international rollout in over 80 countries starting September 24, 2025.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Trailer

