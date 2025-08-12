The latest Marvel reboot, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, hit the big screen on July 25, 2025. It opened to a strong box office debut and garnered favorable reviews from critics. As it continues its theatrical run, another superhero movie is witnessing a surge in streaming popularity and winning over audiences across the globe, years after its release. Read on to find out which movie it is and where to watch it in India.

This Superhero Movie Is A Big Streaming Hit

That movie is none other than the 2018 animated superhero film Incredibles 2, a sequel to the widely admired Pixar hit The Incredibles (2004). The critically acclaimed movie is currently ranked No. 3 among the top ten movies on the Disney+ streaming platform globally, according to FlixPatrol. Interestingly, the first film, The Incredibles, also started trending globally on streaming a few days ago.

Incredibles 2 – Plot, Critical Response & OTT Platform

Directed by Brad Bird, the sequel picks up immediately after the events of the first film. The story follows Elastigirl, who is chosen to lead a public campaign to restore the image of superheroes, while Mr. Incredible takes on the challenging task of managing the children and their evolving powers. In the end, the super-powered family teams up to stop a new enemy and protect the city.

Today marks the 7th anniversary of #Incredibles2, written and directed by Brad Bird.

Entrusted with a task to restore public faith in superheroes, Helen sets off on a mission to catch a supervillain, while Bob faces the challenges of stay-at-home parenting. pic.twitter.com/g416iS4wqf — Disney Wiki (@Disney_Wiki) June 15, 2025

Incredibles 2 boasts an impressive 93% critics’ score and 84% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a solid IMDb user rating of 7.5/10. The film is currently streaming in India on Jio Hotstar. Viewers in the U.S. can currently stream it on Disney+.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps vs. The Incredibles vs. Incredibles 2 – Best-Rated Superhero Movie

Now, let’s find out which superhero movie has the highest critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. The Fantastic Four reboot currently has an 86% score, while The Incredibles has an outstanding 97% rating, making the 2004 film the highest-rated of the three.

Incredibles 2 – Official Trailer

