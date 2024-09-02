Blink Twice Box Office (Worldwide): Zoe Kravitz’s $20 Million Directorial Debut Snaps Up Another Milestone In Its Second Weekend

Days after crossing the $15 million mark, Zoe Kravitz’s $20 Million Directorial Debut Blink Twice has snapped up another minor milestone at the worldwide box office. Blink Twice opened in theatres on August 23, 2023. While the film failed to beat holdover hits, grossing less than $10 million in the debut weekend, it came up on top compared to other new entries, including Rupert Sander’s $50 million reboot The Crow. Blink Twice earned a respectable #4 spot at the domestic box office during its debut weekend.

Blink Twice, starring Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie, had a slow start at the box office, raking in over $800K in Thursday previews. The social thriller then earned $7.3 million in the domestic opening weekend. After five days in theatres on Thursday, August 29, 2024, the holiday thriller crossed a minor $15 million box office milestone.

Over the second weekend, Blink Twice managed to surpass its production budget. The film continued to perform well at the domestic box office, earning $15.3 Million. Meanwhile, the film earned $6.6 million overseas for a worldwide haul of $22 million. With a reported budget of $20 million, the film’s box office prospects look promising.

Despite crawling past the $20 million milestone, Blink Twice dropped from No. 4 to No. 6 at the domestic box office during the Labor Day Weekend. Blink Twice lost its spot to new entry Reagan, which earned $7.4 million through Sunday.

Meanwhile, The Crow, which was released alongside Blink Twice, continues to struggle at the box office. With a reported budget of $50 million, the film has earned $8.5 million at the domestic box office and $4.6 million overseas, for a worldwide cume of $13.2 million. The film also failed to impress critics. Meanwhile, Blink Twice has a certified fresh 74% critic score.

