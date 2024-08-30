Blink Twice Box Office (Worldwide): Zoë Kravitz's Directorial Debut Crosses $15 Million In 5 Days

Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut Blink Twice has crossed a minor box office milestone less than a week after its release. Following a concerning opening weekend and first Monday, the Channing Tatum starrer had a solid run on Tuesday, August 27, pushing the movie past the $15 million mark.

With a reported budget of $20 million, Blink Twice had a slow start at the box office, raking in over $800K in Thursday previews. MGM’s social thriller starring Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum opened to $7.3 million, coming in fourth at the domestic box office behind old entries Deadpool and Wolverine, It Ends With IS and Alien: Romulus.

After five days, Blink Twice managed to reach a minor box office milestone. The film has crossed the $15 Million mark worldwide after grossing over $1 Million domestically on Tuesday. As of Thursday, August 29, 2024, the film has grossed $9.9 million domestically and $6.6 million overseas for a cumulative global total of $16.6 Million. Based on the trends, Blink Twice will likely make back its $20 million budget by next week.

Blink Twice has a certified fresh 74% critic score and has received generally positive reviews. A review from the Atlantic read, “Blink Twice feels like a cathartic exercise, a sharp and exciting debut with a strong emotional point of view. If only it didn’t flinch.”

The Toronto Star praised Zoe Kravitiz’s directorial debut, writing, “Blink Twice is the bold feature directorial debut of Zoë Kravitz, who recently played Catwoman in The Batman. Her film has a similar feline guile to it: appealing on the surface but with claws hidden, ready to strike.”

