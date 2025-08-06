Disney+ has a new chart-topper and it comes straight from Wakanda. Eyes of Wakanda, the animated Black Panther prequel, has surged to the number one spot across Disney+ markets globally, beating long-time fan favorites like Grey’s Anatomy, Modern Family, Bluey, and Criminal Minds, per Flixpatrol.

In the US, it is sitting comfortably in the third position overall, trailing only behind Freaky Friday and its behind the scenes companion.

Connected by purpose, driven by legacy. Stream all episodes of Marvel Animation’s #EyesOfWakanda now on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZGT7Pq7M8w — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 4, 2025

Black Panther Prequel Follows the Hatut Zaraze on Vibranium Missions

The four-episode series explores the legacy of the Hatut Zaraze, Wakandan warriors on missions to recover Vibranium from enemies around the world and throughout time. It is set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s main timeline and carries forward the legacy of Black Panther and Wakanda Forever, both directed by Ryan Coogler, who returns here as creator. Todd Harris takes the lead on directing and showrunning the animated production.

The voice cast brings together a mix of warriors and legends. Winnie Harlow plays Noni, once part of the Dora Milaje. Cress Williams voices Nkati, a former general turned pirate. Jona Xiao appears as a 15th-century Iron Fist and Steve Toussaint voices Kuda, another member of the Hatut Zaraze.

This is the franchise’s first major return since Wakanda Forever in 2022.

Black Panther 3 Is in Early Development

Marvel, meanwhile, shows no signs of slowing down. Three characters from the Black Panther universe, Shuri, M’Baku and Namor, are set to return in next year’s Avengers: Doomsday. Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Tenoch Huerta Mejía are all on board but how they will fit into the Avengers’ future is not clear while the pieces are being set.

Marvel is also quietly working on a third Black Panther film, still in early stages, with Ryan Coogler expected to return. Details are still locked away, but one thing is confirmed and that is Denzel Washington will be part of it, per CBR.

All episodes of Eyes of Wakanda are now streaming.

