Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Ryan Coogler made his feature film directorial debut in the year 2013 with Fruitvale Station, which received positive feedback from critics and cinephiles alike.

And his latest venture, Sinners, is doing pretty well in theatres besides garnering rave reviews. In fact, all five feature films helmed by him so far have been critical and commercial successes. Here’s a ranking of all Ryan Coogler-directed films, from best to least-best based purely on their Rotten Tomatoes critics’ scores:

5. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Year of Release – 2022

Rotten Tomatoes Score – 84%

This was a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster superhero movie Black Panther. Even without the presence of Late actor Chadwick Boseman in the titular role, Coogler was still able to strike the right chord with movie buffs, despite all that pressure from fans. The film’s plot revolves around how the heroes of Wakanda join forces to deal with intervening world powers while mourning the death of their deceased leader, T’Challa. It features Letitia Wright in the role of Shuri, the king’s sister.

4. Fruitvale Station

Year of Release – 2013

Rotten Tomatoes Score – 94%

The thought-provoking biographical drama movie features Michael B. Jordan in the role of a 22-year-old man named Oscar Grant, who wakes up on the last day of 2008 and tries to focus on his relationships and getting his job back. But on his way back from San Francisco, his encounter with the police leads to devastating consequences.

3. Creed

Year of Release – 2015

Rotten Tomatoes Score – 95%

The Rocky spinoff/sequel features Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed – the son of the deceased boxing champ Apollo Creed. He requests his father’s former rival, turned friend, Rocky Balboa (played by Sylvester Stallone), to train him to be a professional boxer. Adonis does well under Rocky’s mentorship, but does he have it in him to become a champion like his father and Rocky?

2. Black Panther

Year of Release – 2018

Rotten Tomatoes Score – 96%

The MCU superhero movie is about how T’Challa comes back to Wakanda after his father’s death and becomes the new king. But when a formidable enemy from the past challenges Black Panther and plans to overthrow him, T’Challa must rise to the occasion and save his nation from destruction.

1. Sinners

Year of Release – 2025

Rotten Tomatoes Score – 98%

The underlying plot of the period supernatural horror movie revolves around identical twin brothers Smoke and Stack (played by Michael B. Jordan), who come back to their hometown in the hope of a fresh start. But just when they assume that they have escaped their troubled past, a far more dangerous force emerges.

