The Fantastic Four: First Steps has achieved a remarkable feat by its third three-day weekend at the box office worldwide. The MCU movie has surpassed Captain America: Brave New World, aka Captain America 4’s global total, to achieve this new title and has also surpassed a major milestone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has already surpassed the domestic haul of Captain America 4, establishing itself as the highest-grossing MCU movie of the year domestically. The Pedro Pascal-starrer has also surpassed Shang-Chi at the domestic box office as the #24 highest-grossing MCU movie ever in North America. It was made on a reported budget of $200 million and has grossed twice that in three weekends.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps crosses $400 million milestone worldwide

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, directed by Matt Shakman and featuring an ensemble cast, saw a harsh decline on its third three-day weekend. It collected $15.5 million, a sharp 60% decline from last weekend. The MCU flick hit $230.4 million at the North American box office [via Box Office Mojo].

The F4 movie collected $17.5 million on its third three-day weekend across 53 international markets. It crossed the $200 million milestone at the international box office. The overseas cume has hit $203.8 million, adding to the $230.4 million domestic gross, the worldwide collection stands at $434.2 million. Therefore, the movie has crossed the $400 million milestone and is the ninth Hollywood movie to cross this mark worldwide.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown

North America – $230.4 million

International – $203.8 million

Worldwide – $434.2 million

Surpasses Captain America: Brave New World as the highest-grossing MCU movie of the year

The Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford-starrer MCU movie Captain America: Brave New World introduced the Red Hulk. It is also Mackie’s first solo MCU movie. It collected $415.1 million worldwide, including $200.5 million in domestic gross. Captain America 4 was the highest-grossing MCU movie of the year. First Steps has become the biggest MCU grosser of the year. This is a positive sign amid the harsh declines it is facing.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released on July 25 and has surpassed Eternals and escaped being among the five lowest-earning MCU movies. It now aims to surpass Thor at the worldwide box office. Directed by Matt Shakman, the MCU movie is now tracking to earn between $490 million and $510 million worldwide.

