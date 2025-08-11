With a host of titles dropping every week on OTT platforms, it can be time-consuming and even frustrating to decide what to watch and what to skip. In this ever-present dilemma, some movies and shows often fly under the radar. One such relatively unknown yet must-watch title is the docu-comedy series The Rehearsal. Read on to find out what it’s all about and where to watch it online.

The Rehearsal – Plot & Cast

Created by Canadian actor-filmmaker Nathan Fielder, who also stars as a fictionalized version of himself, The Rehearsal centers on Nathan helping people prepare for difficult conversations and life events. He designs detailed, controlled rehearsals that allow his clients to practice real-life scenarios, aiming to reduce anxiety and uncertainty.

The Rehearsal – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

The first season of the series holds a 95% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, while the second season scored even better with a 98% rating. Moreover, on IMDb, The Rehearsal has an overall user rating of 8.5/10. Season 2 was recently nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards in the Best Writing and Best Direction (for a comedy series) categories.

Where To Watch The Rehearsal?

Both seasons of the series are currently streaming in India on Jio Hotstar. Viewers in the U.S. can currently watch the show on HBO Max and other digital platforms.

Another Highly-Rated Series From Nathan Fielder

In addition to The Rehearsal, you can also check out another critically acclaimed series co-created by and starring Nathan Fielder. We are talking about the dark comedy thriller The Curse, which holds a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score.

"Paper covers rock." THE CURSE (2023) Directed by Nathan Fielder; Nathan Zellner; David Zellner pic.twitter.com/08y4mlEMXZ — Paul Cunningham @p-cunning.bsky.social (@p_cunning) August 25, 2024

The Curse is about a couple (played by Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder) whose lives are upended when they come into contact with a cursed object, leading to a series of strange and chaotic events that they must overcome. You can currently stream it in India on Lionsgate Play and Paramount+ with Showtime in the U.S.

The Rehearsal – Official Trailer

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Loni Anderson’s Top 5 Iconic Shows & Films Ranked By IMDb — From WKRP To Ladies Of The ‘80s: A Divas Christmas

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News