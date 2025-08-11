Escape Room throws six strangers into a series of elaborate traps where solving puzzles becomes a matter of survival. Taylor Russell plays Zoey, one of the few determined to push through each deadly challenge, in this psychological horror directed by Adam Robitel.

The film unexpectedly became a hit in theaters, pulling in over $155 million worldwide (per Box Office Mojo) on a small $9 million budget. Its success led to a 2021 follow-up, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, with Russell returning alongside Logan Miller and Deborah Ann Woll.

What is Escape Room about?

Escape Room is a psychological horror thriller that follows six strangers mysteriously invited to participate in an immersive escape room experience. What starts as a fun challenge quickly turns deadly as they realize the puzzles are real-life traps designed to kill them. Each room tests their wits, courage, and teamwork as they fight to survive and uncover who’s behind the sinister game. Taylor Russell stars as Zoey, one of the participants determined to survive the deadly ordeal.

When & Where To Stream Escape Room?

According to Collider, Taylor Russell’s intense 2019 psychological horror thriller Escape Room is scheduled to debut on Netflix on September 1, 2025. The film, renowned for its gripping suspense and smart storyline, enthralled viewers upon its release.

What’s next for Taylor Russell?

Taylor Russell is in early talks to star alongside Jenna Ortega in the upcoming remake of Single White Female, a project by Sony and 3000 Pictures. Meanwhile, she recently exited the new Thomas Crown Affair opposite Michael B. Jordan due to creative differences with Amazon MGM Studios.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Latest MCU Series Eyes Of Wakanda Tops Global Streaming Charts — Should You Watch It?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News