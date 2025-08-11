Loni Anderson, the beloved Hollywood icon, passed away this August, leaving behind a legacy that spanned decades. Best remembered for her role as the glamorous receptionist Jennifer Marlowe in the hit CBS sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati, she became a household name in the late ‘70s and ‘80s. But her career extended far beyond that iconic portrayal — Anderson brought charm, wit, and elegance to various television and film roles that cemented her place in pop culture history.

A true stalwart of the entertainment industry, she bridged the golden era of network television with the evolving landscape of modern TV, working well into her 70s. From sitcoms to dramas, here’s a look at five of her most acclaimed projects, ranked by IMDb.

5. Ladies of the ‘80s: A Divas Christmas (2023)

Streaming on: Lifetime, Amazon Prime Video

Lifetime, Amazon Prime Video IMDB rating: 5.6

5.6 Directed by: Christie Will Wolf

Plot: One of Loni Anderson’s last roles before her death was in the Lifetime original movie Ladies of the ‘80s: A Divas Christmas. In it, Loni played Lily Marlowe, a former soap opera star who bands with four of her former co-stars to shoot a special Christmas episode of their show. However, the cast reunion brings simmering tensions to the surface, as the soap opera co-stars have to learn to get along with each other once again after spending so much time apart. There’s also a romantic subplot concerning the Christmas episode’s producer and director, which the titular ladies of the ‘80s can’t help but insert themselves into. As all sorts of hijinks ensue, it’s anyone’s guess how things will pan out.

4. Nurses (1991)

Not available for streaming

IMDB rating: 6.6

6.6 Created by: Susan Harris

Plot: 1991’s Nurses was a medical drama for three seasons. Loni Anderson starred in the third season as Casey MacAfee. Nurses was a medical sitcom that aired for three years, concluding in 1994. The series followed an ensemble cast of medical professionals working at a hospital in Miami. Its roots are in Susan Harris’s earlier work, with the hospital setting first established in 1988’s Empty Nest, a spin-off of Susan Harris’s iconic The Golden Girls.

3. So Notorious (2006)

Not available for streaming

IMDB Rating: 7.3

7.3 Created by: Tori Spelling

Plot: So Notorious is a satirical autobiographical series chronicling Tori Spelling’s career as a rising star of the ‘90s. The 10-episode season stars Loni Anderson as Tori’s mother, KiKi Spelling. As the series shows, Tori had a problematic relationship with her mother growing up. She was also conflicted about being the daughter of renowned television producer Aaron Spelling, as nepotism allegations followed her when she landed a breakout role in Beverly Hills 90210, which her father worked on. So Notorious is a sharply funny yet reflective look at Tori Spelling’s career.

2. Love You More (2017)

Streaming on : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video IMDB Rating : 7.8

: 7.8 Directed by: Bobcat Goldthwait

Plot: Love You More is an Amazon Prime Video film released during the twilight years of Loni Anderson’s career. This time, Anderson plays the supporting role of Jean Carlyle-Dixon, while Bridget Everett plays the leading role of Karen Best. The film follows Karen Best, a big-sized girl who loves Chardonnay and has a complicated romantic history. She also works as a counsellor for people with Down’s syndrome and has fantasies of being a rockstar.

1. WKRP In Cincinnati (1978)

Streaming On : Apple TV (Rent)

: Apple TV (Rent) IMDB rating : 8.0

: 8.0 Created by: Hugh Wilson

Plot: WKRP in Cincinnati remains Loni Anderson’s most fondly remembered and acclaimed project. She played receptionist Jennifer Marlowe throughout all four seasons and 90 episodes. An attractive blonde and the highest-paid employee, Jennifer Marlowe was a subversion of the blonde bombshell stereotype, as she was incredibly versatile and resourceful and could handle a wide range of responsibilities. WKRP in Cincinnati was a beloved classic throughout its original run, with the show being a crowning achievement for Loni Anderson and many of her co-stars.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Pick Up: Eddie Murphy & Pete Davidson’s Action-Comedy – Worth The Ride Or Just An Inferior Fast & Furious?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News