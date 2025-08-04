An Indian comedy thriller that hit theaters in June has now become a global streaming hit on Amazon Prime Video. We’re talking about the star-studded film Housefull 5, the latest installment in the long-running comedy franchise. According to FlixPatrol, the film has secured a spot among the top ten most popular movies on Prime Video worldwide.

Despite all the buzz and global popularity, the big question remains: is it actually worth your time? Read on to find out what Housefull 5 is all about and whether it deserves a place on your OTT watchlist.

What is Housefull 5 about?

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is set on a luxury cruise ship, where a wealthy tycoon dies under suspicious circumstances. That’s when three very different men (Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh) suddenly step forward, each claiming to be his son, and trying to prove that he is the rightful heir. What follows is a series of hilarious misunderstandings and comic confusions.

But the goings-on take a darker turn when the ship’s doctor is found dead. Two eccentric investigators (Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff) step in and are determined to uncover the truth and solve the murder mystery. The film’s star-studded cast also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, and Dino Morea, among other cast members.

Cruising through the last schedule of our cinematic journey! ⛵️5️⃣🌊#SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5

Directed by @tarun_mansukhani pic.twitter.com/NYmtpxzEiY — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) November 27, 2024

Should You Watch Housefull 5?

Housefull 5 currently holds a below-average user rating of 3.5/10 on IMDb and a 6.1/10 score on BookMyShow. So, if your OTT watchlist is already packed, you may want to skip this one. You can also check out our detailed review here.

Housefull 5 Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of Housefull 5 here to get a sneak peek at its quirky characters, underlying story, and the high-seas setting. It might also help you decide whether this film is worth your time.

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch

Must Read: Moh OTT Release: Sargun Mehta’s Romantic Drama Is Now Streaming Online, When & Where To Watch It?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News