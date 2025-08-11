This week, as India celebrates Independence Day, our watchlist coincidentally features a few espionage thrillers. Netflix once again leads the pack with three titles, including a spy thriller. Manorama Max brings a Malayalam black comedy, while Prime Video offers two titles, one of which is also a spy thriller. Several other exciting releases are lined up. To know the release dates, plots, and platforms, scroll down.

Netflix

Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians (Hindi)

August 13, 2025

Saare Jahan Se Accha is a spy action thriller set in the 1970s, exploring the escapades of a spy tasked with monitoring, interfering with, and to some extent preventing Pakistan from obtaining nuclear weapons technology.

Fixed (English) Adult Animated

August 13, 2025

Fixed is a purely adult animated movie about a problematic dog who has trouble controlling himself and tends to hump everything. To fix this, his owners plan to neuter him, so he and his friends decide to make the most of the time he has left with his organs intact.

Night Always Comes (English)

August 15, 2025

The protagonist, determined to protect her home and family from eviction, including her mother and brother, embarks on a perilous overnight journey through the criminal underworld to raise the money they need.

Prime Video

Butterfly season 1 (English)

August 13, 2025

A spy action thriller with a dash of family drama, the series explores the relationship between a father and daughter, both spies. The daughter grew up believing her father was dead, but decades later he returns to her life, wanting her to end her career as a spy. To make that happen, they must face numerous challenges together.

Andhera (Hindi)

August 14, 2025

A supernatural horror thriller wrapped in the guise of a crime investigation, the story follows a darkness that is hunting down the residents of Mumbai. A police officer must team up with people who have previously encountered this supernatural phenomenon to uncover what is happening and put an end to it.

Jio Hotstar

Drop (English)

August 11, 2025

This mystery film follows a single mother who goes on a date for the first time in a long while. But at the restaurant, the night takes a dark turn when she starts receiving AirDropped images and demands from an unknown blackmailer. What will she do? What can she do? And what does the blackmailer really want?

Alien Earth Season 1 Episodes 1&2 (English)

August 13, 2025

Falling under the genre of sci-fi horror, the Alien Earth story is set in the year 2120 within the same universe as the Alien film franchise and takes place two years before the events of Alien 1979. The series follows the first hybrid, a person whose consciousness has been transferred into a synthetic body. She and a group of armed guards investigate a spaceship that has crash-landed on Earth and face the horrors that await them.

Zee5

Tehran (Hindi)

August 14, 2025

Another spy action thriller releasing this week is Tehran, starring John Abraham. The film explores international affairs, focusing on the relationship between Israel and Iran and its far reaching implications across the globe.

Janaki V versus state of Kerala (Malayalam)

August 15, 2025

The protagonist, an IT professional working in Bangalore, is on vacation when she visits her hometown and is attacked and brutally assaulted, resulting in pregnancy. The film unfolds as a courtroom drama that questions legal proceedings and the judicial system.

Manorama Max

Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal (Malayalam)

August 14, 2025

The film is a blend of social commentary and black humour, set against the backdrop of a family home mourning the death of its matriarch. The female lead, the matriarch’s granddaughter, navigates not only this loss but also personal challenges, including romantic entanglements, an overbearing and distrustful boyfriend, and the tense atmosphere of ongoing family drama.

