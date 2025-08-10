Matt Damon has delivered some of Hollywood’s most memorable hits, moving effortlessly from survival drama in The Martian to high-speed racing in Ford v Ferrari and heartfelt storytelling in Good Will Hunting. His long-running bond with Ben Affleck has led to celebrated work both in front of and behind the camera, but his latest return to streaming is a buddy comedy without Affleck in the mix.

Stuck On You Returns To Streaming

The Farrelly Brothers’ 2003 comedy Stuck on You returns to Hulu on August 14, 2025, per Collider. It tells the story of conjoined twins Walt, played by Greg Kinnear, and Bob, played by Damon, who work side by side as fast grill cooks. Walt dreams of making it big in acting while Bob prefers a quieter life. Their paths shift when Cher, playing herself, recruits them for her TV show in an attempt to tank it, only to find the plan backfiring in unexpected ways.

The film mixes heartfelt beats with humor and a long list of surprise cameos. Alongside Matt Damon, the cast includes Eva Mendes, Seymour Cassel, Wen Yann Shih, Jackie Flynn, Michael Callan, and Ray “Rocket” Valliere, with guest appearances from stars like Meryl Streep, Luke Wilson, Jay Leno, and more.

What Next For Matt Damon?

Damon is also stepping into another very different role in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming historical epic The Odyssey, taking on the legendary figure of Odysseus. While he has worked with Nolan before, this marks the first time he is leading one of the director’s films.

The story is expected to follow Odysseus’ long and perilous journey home. The cast includes Tom Holland, Jon Bernthal, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o, and Mia Goth. A trailer shown in US theaters has given audiences a glimpse of the scale and tone awaiting them.

