Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman has delivered gripping performances in several acclaimed films over the years. These include Dead Calm (1989), The Others (2001), The Hours (2002), Moulin Rouge! (2002), Rabbit Hole (2010), and Being the Ricardos (2021). Now, the 58-year-old star is making waves again with her recent role in an erotic thriller that has become a global streaming sensation

We’re talking about the 2024 film Babygirl, which ranked among the most popular movies on HBO worldwide on August 6, 2025, according to FlixPatrol. Remarkably, Babygirl is even trending ahead of three Final Destination films, which have been trending because of Bloodline’s success. Read on to find out what it’s about and where to watch it online.

Babygirl: Story & Cast

Directed by Halina Reijn, the film follows the story of Romy Mathis (played by Nicole Kidman), a high-powered CEO who risks her career and family when she begins a passionate affair with a much younger intern, Samuel (played by Harris Dickinson). As their intense relationship evolves, it threatens to destroy Romy’s carefully built personal and professional life. The movie also features Sophie Wilde and Antonio Banderas in key supporting roles.

Babygirl: Critical Response & Audience Ratings

Babygirl currently holds a 76% critics’ score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience score is significantly lower at 48%. The site’s critics’ consensus reads: “Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson memorably smolder together in Babygirl, with writer-director Halina Reijn’s clinical gaze keeping this s*xually frank thriller more provocative than prurient.” On IMDb, the film has a user rating of 5.8/10.

Where To Watch Babygirl?

As of now, the film is available to stream in India on Amazon Prime Video. In the U.S., viewers can currently stream it on HBO Max. However, viewer’s discretion is advised.

