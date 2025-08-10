Ajay Devgn fans were hopeful that he would finally deliver a hit in 2025 with Son Of Sardaar 2. Unfortunately, the action comedy opened to mixed reviews amid strong competition at the box office. It is witnessing an underwhelming run and may soon make its way out of theatres. When and where to watch Mrunal Thakur co-starrer online? Scroll below for the OTT release update!

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Performance

Vinay Kumar Arora’s directorial hasn’t even been able to match the box office collection of the 2012 Son Of Sardaar yet. In 9 days, Son Of Sardaar 2 has accumulated only 38.29 crores at the Indian box office. Mounted on a high budget of 130 crores, the action comedy has only been able to recover only 29.45% of the estimated cost so far. Unfortunately, it is a flop!

When & where to watch Son Of Sardaar 2 online?

Netflix has been revealed as the official streaming partner in theatres. The streaming giant usually releases films after an 8-week theatrical run. This means, Son Of Sardaar 2 will likely begin streaming online from September 26, 2025.

Hopefully, Ajay Devgn & Mrunal Thakur starrer will redeem itself on Netflix after its underwhelming box office performance. Previously, Raid 2 ended up as a plus affair in theatres although not a hit. It garnered a staggering 13.3 million views on Netflix. It became the second-most viewed Hindi film of 2025 on the OTT platform, marking its digital success!

More about Son Of Sardaar 2

Son Of Sardaar 2 was released in theatres worldwide on August 1, 2025. It is directed by Vinay Kumar Arora and produced by Devgn Films and Jio Studios. The ensemble cast features Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, and Vindu Dara Singh, among others.

