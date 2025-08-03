Son Of Sardaar 2 was expected to finally score a hit for Ajay Devgn in 2025. Unfortunately, the word-of-mouth is mixed, and there’s intense competition from Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimha, and Dhadak 2. At the overseas box office, it is performing better than Raid 2, but is that enough? Scroll below for a detailed day 2 worldwide update!

Son Of Sardaar 2 Domestic Box Office Collection

The official figures have not been released. As per the estimates, Son Of Sardar 2 earned 7.50 crores on the opening day, followed by 8.50 crores on Saturday. This takes the overall net collection to 16 crores, which is approximately 18.88 crores in gross earnings!

Son Of Sardaar 2 Overseas Earnings

Interestingly, Son Of Sardaar 2 is receiving a slightly better response than Raid 2. Ajay Devgn’s last crime thriller earned around 3.55 crore gross in the first two days of its international run.

On the other hand, the Son Of Sardaar sequel has minted an estimated 4 crore gross.

Son Of Sardaar 2 Worldwide Total

Combining both the regions, the worldwide earnings of Son Of Sardaar 2 surge to 22.88 crore gross.

Take a look at the global box office breakdown (2 days) below:

India net: 16 crores

India gross: 18.88 crores

Overseas gross: 4 crores

Worldwide: 22.88 crores

It is to be noted that Raid 2 garnered immense love during the first two days of its theatrical run in India. It had raked in around 42.15 crore gross at the worldwide box office. In comparison, Son Of Sardaar 2 is lagging by 46%.

There is little hope because the word-of-mouth is mixed, and there are better options at the ticket windows. Besides, War 2 will arrive in theatres on August 14, 2025, and steal its thunder. All in all, Ajay Devgn may be in for a disappointment.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 16: Beats Kalki 2898 AD To Become 18th Highest-Grossing Hindi Film In History!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News