Rajinikanth starrer Coolie trailer released on August 2, 2025. The massive hype led to Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial creating history in North America pre-sales for the premiere shows. But how is its rival, War 2, performing? Things don’t look good for the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer. Scroll below for a detailed box office report.

Coolie creates history for Kollywood at the North American Box Office

Rajinikanth’s Coolie has become the fastest Tamil film to clock $1 million through premiere pre-sales in North America. It achieved the milestone 11 days ahead of the big day. In real-time, the action thriller has accumulated over $850K from US premieres with over 35K tickets.

Coolie will soon surpass the advance booking sales of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I for the North American premiere shows. Post that, it will be aiming for Leo ($1.86 million).

Take a look at the million-dollar Kollywood premieres at the NA box office:

Kabali – $1.92 million Leo – $1.86 million Ponniyin Selvan I – $1.1 million Coolie – $1 million (11 days to go)

Coolie vs War 2 Box Office Advance Booking (North America)

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 has registered premiere pre-sales of $168K. Out of this, $150.9K worth ticket sales are from US alone. Telugu continues to dominate the sales while the Hindi belt is still witnessing an underwhelming response.

Coolie and War 2 are arriving in theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025. Rajinikanth starrer is leading the race with 525% higher advance booking sales in the overseas circuit. On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer may not be able to clock the $1 million mark. The pace must pick up.

Here’s a detailed comparison:

Coolie vs War 2 (11 days to go)

US Advance Booking: $850K VS $150.9K

US Ticket Sales: 5.4K VS 35K

North America Advance Booking: $1 million VS $168K

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

