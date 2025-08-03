Son Of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, has failed to create ripples at the Indian box office despite being a sequel to a successful film. When it was officially announced, the film looked like another winner for Ajay, but unfortunately, the makers failed to keep the buzz intact. As a result, the spark is missing at ticket windows. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 2!

Ajay Devgn’s film suffers due to mixed word-of-mouth

Released amid underwhelming buzz, the Son Of Sardaar sequel opened with disappointing numbers. It clocked an estimated 7.5 crores. After such a start, it was expected to see some turnaround on the first Saturday, but that didn’t happen since word-of-mouth has been mixed so far. With an average occupancy of 26% throughout the day, the film couldn’t do much.

Son Of Sardaar 2 disappoints on day 2

On day 2, Son Of Sardaar 2 was expected to cross the 10 crore mark, but it stayed much below that mark. Backed by a good jump in the night shows, it managed to earn an estimated 7.75 crores. Compared to day 1’s 7.5 crores, it jumped only by 3.33%. Raid 2, Ajay Devgn’s last theatrical release, scored a solid 18.55 crores on its first Saturday. Compared with Raid 2, his latest release earned a 58.22% lower collection.

How much did Son Of Sardaar 2 earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

Overall, Son Of Sardaar 2 has earned just 15.25 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 17.99 crore gross. Considering the poor trend and an expected dip in the night shows, the film will stay much below 10 crores on day 3. The first weekend is expected to be in the range of 23-25 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 7.5 crores

Day 2 – 7.75 crores

Total – 15.25 crores

More about the film

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the comedy entertainer also stars Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, and Kubbra Sait in key roles. It was produced under the banner of Devgn Films and Jio Studios. The film was released on August 1.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Saiyaara Worldwide Box Office Day 15: Becomes 2nd Indian Film Of 2025 To Cross 450 Crores, Unleashes A Milestone Overseas!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News