Paramount Pictures’ The Naked Gun, featuring Liam Neeson as the central character, opened with strong numbers at the domestic box office this Friday. This could be one of the strongest debuts for comedies in the post-pandemic era. It almost beat Jennifer Lawrence’s No Hard Feelings’ opening day numbers. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The exhibitors are in luck now; big-budget movies are running in the theaters. This reboot is also looking good and will be a breather for the audience who do not want to see comic book and sci-fi movies. This comedy with a celebrated actor in the lead role will draw viewers to the cinemas.

The Naked Gun’s day 1 collection at the North American box office

Based on the latest data provided by Box Office Mojo, The Naked Gun led by Liam Neeson had a solid opening on Friday. It collected strong $6.3 million on its release, registering a record opening for the franchise. The action-comedy debuted at the 3rd spot in the domestic box office chart behind The Fantastic Four: First Steps at #1 and The Bad Guys 2 at #2. The release day collection is almost the same as Jennifer Lawrence-starrer No Hard Feelings’ $6.4 million opening day collection.

Projected opening weekend

This Paramount Pictures movie is expected to have a record opening for comedy movies in the post-pandemic era. According to reports, Liam Neeson’s movie is expected to open between $16 million and $19 million in its three-day opening weekend at the North American box office. It is also projected to have a record opening in the franchise. If it lands within the projected range, then the film will record the second-biggest opening weekend in the franchise.

Check out the opening weekend collections of the previous films at the domestic box office.

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear [1991] – $20.8 million Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult [1994] – $13.2 million The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! [1988] – $9.3 million

The Naked Gun, starring Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand, and Danny Huston, was released on August 1.

