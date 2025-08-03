Dhadak 2 is enjoying good word-of-mouth, and viewers are lauding Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s brave portrayals. There’s intense competition at the box office, but the romantic drama is successfully driving footfalls. It showcased good growth on Saturday. Scroll below for day 2 collection!

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

The official figures are out, and Dhadak 2 has added 4.05 crores to the kitty on day 2. It has showcased a decent growth of 11% compared to 3.65 crores on the opening day. Shazia Iqbal’s directorial showcases an upward graph despite competition from Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimha, and Son Of Sardaar 2.

The net collection in India concludes at 7.70 crores after 2 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 9.09 crores. The signs are favorable, and Dhadak 2 is expected to show another jump on Sunday. That would set the base for a respectable debut weekend.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown (net collection):

Day 1: 3.65 crores

Day 2: 4.05 crores

Total: 7.70 crores

It is also worth mentioning that Dhadak 2 has emerged as the 3rd highest-grossing romantic film of 2025, that too within 2 days. It has surpassed Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan (1.80 crores) and Loveyapa (7.69 crores). In the next two days, it will leave behind Mere Husband Ki Biwi (12.25 crores) and steal the #2 spot.

More about Dhadak 2

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter from Dhadak (2018) have passed on the baton to Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in the 2025 spiritual sequel. Dhadak 2 showcases a fresh chemistry between the lead pair, while also marking the first collaboration between director Shazia Iqbal and Dharma Productions.

Released on August 1, 2025, Dhadak 2 is co-produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures.

