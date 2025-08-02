Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer Dhadak 2 released in theatres on August 1, 2025. Despite a regular working Friday and competition from Saiyaara and Son Of Sardaar 2, it has made a favorable debut at the box office. Scroll below for a detailed day 1 report!

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

The official figures are out, and Dhadak 2 earned 3.65 crores on day 1. Shazia Iqbal’s directorial remained the first choice of the audience during the morning shows on Friday. It registered an occupancy of 15.02%, which further surged 22% during the evening and 32% during the night shows.

The gross collection in India stands at 4.31 crores on the opening day. It is commendable how Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer is making its way amid strong competition like Saiyaara, Son Of Sardaar 2, and Mahavatar Narsimha. The word of mouth is positive, so box office collection is expected to grow during Saturday and Sunday, setting the stage for a respectable first weekend.

Dhadak 2 Box Office Day 1 Summary

India net: 3.65 crores

India gross: 4.31 crores

More about Dhadak 2

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the romantic drama is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 Dhadak starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the lead. Dhadak 2 opened to positive reviews from critics as well as audiences on August 1, 2025. It marks the first collaboration between Tripti Dimrii and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The romantic is produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures.

