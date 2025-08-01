Acche din is back for Bollywood and Bollywood music in particular. In the last month, Bollywood lovers have witnessed a barrage of melodies right from Metro In Dino to Kaalidhar Laapataa and Aap Jaisa Koi to recently released Dhadak 2. However, amidst these melodies there is an absolute disruption called Son Of Sardaar 2.

Starring Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Kulkarni, Neeru Bajwa, and Ravi Kishan, the comedy film has a trippy music album to begin with. The one that you enjoy after two shots and forget thereafter! But the one that you enjoy during those two shots!

The music album of Son Of Sardaar 2 is composed by Jaani, Harsh Upadhyay, Tanishk Bagchi, Himesh Reshammiya, Lijo George – DJ Chetas, Sunny Vik, and Tejwant Kittu, and all the songs except for one or two have the vibe that you would enjoy!

Son Of Sardaar 2’s music album has 7 seven songs, and here is a detailed music review.

Pehla Tu Duja Tu

Singer: Vishal Mishra

Music: Jaani

Lyrics: Jaani

Vishal Mishra’s expressive vocals and Jaani’s composition have a simple and effective melody that feels both fresh and classic. It’s the kind of track you’d trip into. It is not complex, and it is fun.

Son Of Sardaar 2 Title Track

Singer: Romy, Sudhir Yaduvanshi

Music: Harsh Upadhyay

Lyrics: Shabbir Ahmed, Khara, Sukriti Bhardwaj

One of the weakest tracks on this album, Son Of Sardaar 2 title track has high energy that does not lead anywhere. It is clearly designed to capture the film’s central plot, but it does not vibe much with Ajay Devgn’s laid-back energy!

The Po Po Song

Singer: Guru Randhawa

Music: Tanishk Bagchi, Himesh Reshammiya

Lyrics: Armaan Sharma, Shabbir Ahmed

This is the album’s unapologetic party number but it doesn’t let you party hard. Tanishk Bagchi and Himesh Reshammiya’s collaboration does not let you party hard, but saves you from a dull day for sure, all thanks to Guru Randhawa’s groovy and signature style, which makes it an instant club favorite.

Nazar Battu

Singer: Jubin Nautiyal

Music: Harsh Upadhyay

Lyrics: Pranav Vatsa

Jubin Nautiyal’s voice is the star of the show. The song is powerful and Nazar Battu is a nice hook to play with, only that it does not play effectively enough to reach you playlist and reside there.

Kali Ainak

Singer: Romy, Lijo George

Music: Lijo George – DJ Chetas

Lyrics: Kumaar

Another high-energy, infectious track that infects but does not offer a cure thereafter. You reach the highs, but there is a sudden fall that you do not contemplate coming. That is where the whole vibe and robust vocals of the song fall flat. But still, the song offers a fun party vibe!

Rabba Sanu

Singer: Vikas Maan

Music: Sunny Vik

Lyrics: Khara

The song is my personal favorite from this music album as Khara writes ‘Rabba Saanu apna mila naa koi.’

Nachdi

Singer: Neha Kakkar, Balkar Sidhu

Music: Tejwant Kittu

Lyrics: Albel Brar

I would literally unhear and want my muscle memory to unlearn whatever I could pick from this song!

Check out the jukebox of Son Of Sardaar 2.

