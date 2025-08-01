The battle at the Indian box office is intense as 3 Bollywood films are fighting to become the number 1 choice of the audience. Ajay Devgn led Son Of Sardaar 2 and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Dhadak 2 will be competing against the blockbuster Saiyaara. Guess who’s dominating in morning occupancy today? Hint: It’s far from your imagination!

Son Of Sardaar 2 Day 1 Morning Occupancy

Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur’s action comedy is majorly dependent on the initial reviews. It has recorded one of the lowest morning occupancies for a big Bollywood film in 2025, despite the sequel factor.

As per Sacnilk, Son Of Sardaar 2 registered a morning occupancy of 10.24%. It is on similar lines as Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force (10.26%) and Sonu Sood’s Fateh (10.6%). But it is way behind the opening day occupancy of Saiyaara (35.51%), Raid 2 (21.23%), and Housefull 5 (13.62%), among others.

Saiyaara Day 15 Morning Occupancy

Saiyaara has completed two weeks in theatres, but its box office run is commendable. Even on the third Friday, it is at par with the new Bollywood releases in morning occupancy. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s romantic musical drama saw admissions of 11.89% on day 15, beating the opening day figures of Son Of Sardaar 2.

Dhadak 2 is the leading choice of audiences!

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s Dhadak 2 enjoyed a good response in pre-sales. The spot bookings are also impressive! On day 1, it registered a morning occupancy of 15.02%. It would be interesting to note that it has left behind Sikandar (13.76%) and Kesari Chapter 2 (12.67%), among others, in comparison of their occupancy during the morning shows on the opening day!

Here’s a detailed comparison between Dhadak 2, Saiyaara and Son Of Sardaar 2 in morning occupancy on August 1, 2025:

Dhadak 2 (Day 1): 15.02% Saiyaara (Day 15): 11.89% Son Of Sardaar 2 (Day 1): 10.24%

Dhadak 2 finds a spot in top morning occupancies in Bollywood on day 1

Celebrations are in order for Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri and team as their film has ranked amongst the top 10 occupancies of Bollywood films on their opening day.

Take a look at the top 10 morning occupancies of 2025 registered by Bollywood films on day 1:

Saiyaara: 35.51% Chhaava: 30.5% Raid 2: 21.23% Sitaare Zameen Par: 16.74% Dhadak 2: 15.02% Badass Ravi Kumar: 13.9% Sikandar: 13.76% Housefull 5: 13.62% Kesari Chapter 2: 12.67% Fateh: 10.6%

Sky Force (10.26%) is now out of the top 10. Even Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar 2 could not make it to the list, which is simply shocking.

