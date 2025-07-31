Mohit Suri’s directorial Saiyaara is already a super-duper hit at the box office. It has entered the 400 crore club worldwide in less than two weeks. That’s not it! Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s film is all set to clock a century overseas and beat Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff’s War’s lifetime. Scroll below for a detailed day 13 update!

Domestic Box Office Collection

The YRF production is witnessing a run that even Bollywood biggies fail to see. Saiyaara has accumulated 278.27 crore net at the Indian box office. It is set to unlock the 300 crore club before the end of the second weekend.

Saiyaara Overseas Run

In 13 days, Saiyaara earned 97 crore gross at the overseas box office. It will soon enter the 100 crore club. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s musical romantic drama will become the second Bollywood film of 2025 to clock a century. Previously, only Chhaava attained the feat, while Sikandar, Raid 2, and Housefull 5, among others, failed to attain the feat.

Worldwide Total

Combining both regions, the worldwide total of Saiyaara lands at 425.92 crore gross. It is currently the 24th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time at the worldwide box office.

Take a look at the detailed worldwide breakdown in 13 days:

India net: 278.75 crores

India gross: 328.92 crores

Overseas gross: 97 crores

Worldwide gross: 425.92 crores

Saiyaara set to axe War

Ahead of the release of War 2, Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday starrer Saiyaara will beat the global collection of War. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer had concluded its lifetime at 466.82 crore gross. It only needs 40.9 crores more in the kitty to unlock the milestone, which will happen in the next 2-days

