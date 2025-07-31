Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda led Saiyaara is a force to reckon with at the Indian box office. It is yet to complete its second week but has gone way past the 275 crore mark. The romantic musical drama has surpassed every single profitable film of 2024 in Hindi cinema, except one. Scroll below for a detailed day 13 report!

How much did Saiyaara earn on day 13?

As per the official figures, Saiyaara earned 8 crores on day 13. It fell below the 10 crore mark again after the discounted Tuesday, witnessing a drop of 24%. Tomorrow, Son Of Sardaar 2 is joining the box office battle, which means more obstacles on the way.

The overall net collection in India concludes at 278.75 crores after 13 days. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 328.92 crores.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1 – 175.25 crores

Day 8 – 18.5 crores

Day 9 – 27 crores

Day 10 – 30 crores

Day 11 – 9.5 crores

Day 12 – 10.5 crores

Day 13 – 8 crores

Total – 278.75 crores

Saiyaara Profits

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda‘s debut film is reportedly made on a budget of 45 crores. Initially, it looked like a decent risk, but considering the humongous box office collections after two weeks, the estimated cost seems to be peanuts.

In 13 days, Saiyaara has raked in a return on investment of 233.75 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 519.44%. It is a super-duper hit at the box office and the first Bollywood film to cross 500% profits in 2025.

Saiyaara beats every profitable film of 2024 except one

Mohit Suri’s directorial is on a record-breaking spree. It has surpassed Pushpa 2 (318%), Munjya (260%), Kalki 2898 AD (157%), and every single Hindi film of 2024 in profits. The only exception is Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2, which stands at a monumental 946% profits.

Saiyaara Box Office Summary (11 days)

Budget: 45 crores

India net: 278.75 crores

India gross: 328.92 crores

ROI: 519.44%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

