Yash Raj Films has unveiled the first track from the highly anticipated War 2. Titled Aavan Jaavan, the groovy romantic number features Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, who ooze magical chemistry and an effortless vibe onscreen.

YRF released the track on Kiara’s birthday, and it looks like the song is already a massive winner. Aavan Jaavan sent fans into a frenzy, and they quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the song and music video.

What Are Netizens Saying About Aavan Jaavan From War 2?

War 2’s Aavan Jaavan won over the internet right after its release. Several fans took to social media to praise the track and Hrithik and Kiara’s chemistry. “Aavan Jaavan is romance in lower case. Soft, slow, secret,” one wrote. “The chemistry is FIRE! Hrithik Roshan & Kiara Advani set the screen ablaze in #AavanJaavan, sizzling visuals, addictive beats & pure magic. This one’s on repeat!” another added.

Aavan Jaavan is romance in lower case. Soft, slow, secret 🕯️📻#AavanJaavan pic.twitter.com/KL8lGBYCcG — sky (@shiptothesky) July 31, 2025

The chemistry is FIRE! 🔥

Hrithik Roshan & Kiara Advani set the screen ablaze in #AavanJaavan, sizzling visuals, addictive beats & pure magic.

This one’s on repeat! 🎶✨ pic.twitter.com/Bap2MvSQIY — Avenger (@HrithiksAvenger) July 31, 2025

One fan said, “#AavanJaavan Is Visually Beautiful and it sounds Good also…A perfect material for a Chartbuster Song… Chemistry between Hrithik and Kiara >>>” while another mentioned, “#AavanJaavan is a banger, an absolute chartbuster! Groovy & melodious track, stunning visuals, chemistry between #HrithikRoshan-#KiaraAdvani, and their flowing dance, just amazing!! The scale and cinematography of #War2 is visible in every frame!”

#AavanJaavan Is Visually Beautiful and it sounds Good also…A perfect material For a Chartbuster Song… Chemistry between Hrithik and Kiara >>> ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/4tgSRhpK7f — . (@IRachitHr) July 31, 2025

#AavanJaavan is a banger, an absolute chartbuster! 🔥🔥🔥

Groovy & melodious track, stunning visuals, chemistry between #HrithikRoshan–#KiaraAdvani, and their flowing dance, just amazing!! 👏👏

The scale and cinematography of #War2 is visible in every frame! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qJW8A46MVC — ROHIT X HRITHIK (@rohitxhrithik) July 31, 2025

Who Is The Team Behind War 2’s Aavan Jaavan?

Thanks to Ayan Mukerji, the team behind the blockbuster song Kesariya from Brahmastra reunited for War 2’s Aavan Jaavan. The track is composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. The trio of Pritam, Arijit, and Amitabh has again given India another romantic song to cherish.

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, will be released on August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil theatres worldwide.

You can check out the full track below:

