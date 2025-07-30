Dhadak 2 is just around the corner, and the buzz around it is stronger than ever. This Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri-starrer film has already charmed everyone with its music, and there are a few more reasons to catch this romance drama on the big screens as soon as it releases. Keep scrolling for more.

People are never bored with romance! In our mundane lives, most of us dream of a Bollywood-style romance. The film is already proving to be a worthy sequel to the 2018 tragedy Dhadak. It is also different from the previous movie in many aspects, offering a more grounded approach. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, this tale of star-crossed lovers is set against the backdrop of the underbelly of urban India.

3 Reasons why you should watch Dhadak 2 & on the big screens!

1. Dynamic performances by the lead pair

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s fresh pairing brings raw intensity and emotional depth to the drama. Their on-screen chemistry brings the central relationship to life, making it feel urgent, authentic, and deeply moving.

2. Love Against All Odds

Unlike typical Bollywood love stories, Dhadak 2 delves deeper into the complexities of caste, class, and identity, offering a more layered and socially aware narrative. It’s not just about love—it’s about what love must survive.

3. A Soul-Stirring Soundtrack

The music of Dhadak 2 swaps sweet, catchy tunes for haunting and grounded melodies that stay in your mind long after the film is over. The soundtrack reflects both love and heartbreak, with different styles of music.

More about the film

Produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures, Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, will be released on August 1. The romantic drama aims for a strong start at the box office, with opening day collections projected between ₹5–7 crore net in India.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Dhadak 2: Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions Continues To Champion Female Voices By Joining Hands With Shazia Iqbal

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News