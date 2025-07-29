In an unprecedented move, Aamir Khan has announced that his latest film Sitaare Zameen Par will release on YouTube movies-on-demand, immediately after completing its theatrical run. The big decision has been made, ensuring it reaches every corner of the world at an accessible price. This bold decision sets a new precedent for film distribution globally. Sitaare Zameen Par will not make an entry on any other digital platform but will be available exclusively on YouTube.

Aamir Khan’s Bold Move: Sitaare Zameen Par To Release Globally On YouTube

The heartwarming sports drama will be released globally for digital streaming exclusively on YouTube starting August 1, 2025. The film stars actor-producer Aamir Khan in the leading role alongside Genelia Deshmukh and features a powerful ensemble, including 10 actors with intellectual disabilities. Sitaare Zameen Par will be available in India at Rs. 100, and in 38 international markets, including USA, Canada, UK, Australia, Germany, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Spain, among others, with pricing localized for each market.

This strategic move marks a bold new distribution approach that delivers one of 2025’s most successful theatrical releases directly into people’s homes. Audiences can now rent the movie by paying a fee, turning every home and device into a janta ka theatre. Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual successor to the 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par, celebrates love, laughter, and inclusivity. The film has struck a deep chord with audiences, making a business of 267 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.

Aamir Khan’s Vision Behind Sitaare Zameen Par YouTube Release

Commenting on the launch, Actor-Producer Aamir Khan stated, “For the past 15 years I have been struggling with the challenge of how to reach audiences who do not have geographical access to theatres, or those who are unable to make it to theatres for various reasons. Finally, the time for the perfect storm has come. With our government bringing in UPI and India becoming no 1 in the world in electronic payments, with internet penetration in India having grown dramatically and growing every day, and with YouTube being on most devices, we can finally reach vast sections of people in India, and a significant part of the world.”

He further added, “My dream is that the Cinema should reach everyone at a reasonable and affordable price. I want people to have the ease of watching Cinema when they want, where they want. If this idea works, Creative voices can tell different stories, breaking geographical and other barriers. This will also be a great opportunity for younger creative people entering the field of Cinema. If this idea works, then I see this as a win-win for all.”

Sitaare Zameen Par Sets A New Distribution Model That Makes Cinema Accessible

Sitaare Zameen Par will soon be available to watch on YouTube, making it easy for more people to enjoy the film at home or on the go—all they need is an internet connection. For those who missed it in theaters or want to watch it again, this is a convenient and high-quality option. To reach more viewers in India and around the world, the film will include subtitles and dubbing in major languages. YouTube’s wide reach makes it the perfect platform for this release, and in the future, more films from Aamir Khan Productions are likely to also be available there.

