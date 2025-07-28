One of the most ambitious Indian films in the making, Ramayana, appears to get bigger with each passing update. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita, this epic adaptation is not just eyeing to dominate the Indian market but preparing for a worldwide cultural impact.

A new update has made the excitement even greater: the film is reportedly being dubbed into several international languages, including English, Mandarin, and Japanese. With this move, the makers aim to take the Indian epic to audiences worldwide.

Ramayana’s Dubbing To Go Global But Shlokas To Stay Original

As confirmed by Namit Malhotra during WAVES 2025, Ramayana will be dubbed using advanced AI-driven lip-syncing technology, ensuring that characters will appear to be speaking the local language. So when international audiences watch Ranbir or Yash, they won’t be seeing out-of-sync dubbing, they’ll hear their local tongue with mouth movements that actually match.

“The way we want to go about it is to really make it feel local to people in the world. Again, with the use of some technology, we are trying to make sure that we will be able to localize the film in languages with performance, which means that it should play in English with lip sync without subtitles or dubbed versions, because it should be in English. It should be in Spanish; it should be in Japanese in Japan,” Malhotra said at WAVES 2025, as reported by NDTV.

However, according to The Times of India, in a respectful creative decision, all shlokas and bhajans in the film will retain their original Indian languages, no matter where the film is viewed. The makers want to preserve the spiritual and cultural authenticity of these ancient verses, which remain the core of Ramayana’s soul.

🚨 CONFIRMED – Ramayana will be visually dubbed into 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡, 𝐉𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐞, 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧, and several international languages. However, all shlokas & bhajans will remain in Indian languages to preserve their cultural and spiritual authenticity 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qGLneQfUjE — RAMAYANA (@Ramayanthemovie) July 27, 2025

Ramayana Will Get A Grand Two-Part Release With A Massive Budget

With a reported budget of around $500 million (₹4300 crore), Ramayana is being called one of the most expensive films ever made in India. The movie is packed with heavy VFX, large-scale sets, and world-class production design.

The film will be released in two parts: Part 1, scheduled for Diwali 2026, and Part 2, expected around Diwali 2027. While the first part has already wrapped up shooting, work on the second is still underway. Yash has reportedly shot for more than 50 days for his role in Part 1 alone.

A teaser titled Introduction to the World of Ramayana has already given fans a sneak peek into the film’s scale and visual brilliance. Based on the reactions, audiences are eagerly waiting for more.

Check out the first look teaser of Ramayana below:

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Aap Jaisa Koi Review By Men: “Maana Bahut Se Kharab Hain, Par Hum Sab Nahi” – Here’s What Men Think About R Madhavan’s Shrirenu! [Opinion]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News