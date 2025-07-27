Ahaan Panday is being hailed as one of the most promising newcomers in Bollywood today, and much of the buzz comes from his heartfelt performance in Saiyaara. While the film is earning praise for its romantic story and soulful soundtrack, what’s grabbing special attention is how naturally Ahaan pulled off the musical sequences, especially the lip-syncing in the film’s title track.

His expressions and body language led to composer Sachet Tandon comparing him with Ranbir Kapoor, known for his brilliant portrayal of iconic musical scenes in films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Rockstar.

Parampara Thakur Praises Saiyaara Stars Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda’s Energy

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara features music by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, among other artists. In a recent interview, the composer duo shared behind-the-scenes stories from the making of the film’s music. Parampara recalled how Mohit Suri brought Ahaan Panday and his co-star Aneet Padda to the music studio during the early stages of composing.

Parampara told Hindustan Times, “At the time, we didn’t even know they were the lead actors. But they brought this crazy, positive energy with them. They were watching us closely—how we sing, how we compose. Maybe Mohit sir asked them to do that, and that he wants something similar on the screen.”

Sachet Tandon Hails Ahaan Panday’s Lip Syncing Skills

Sachet spoke highly of Ahaan’s preparation. He said the young actor learned how to hold a guitar naturally and understood the rhythm of the songs well. According to him, it’s rare to find an actor who lip-syncs so perfectly that it feels like they are truly singing.

He said, “The way he is singing the song and the body language, it is very nice… Matlab for an actor to lip sync and replicate ke aisa lage ke yeh woh gaa raha hai is rare (For an actor to lip-sync and replicate in a way that makes it look like they’re singing is rare). I felt that thing once in my life when I saw Ranbir Kapoor.” He continued, “After Ranbir, this is the first time that I’ve seen something like that. Ahaan has done a great job. He worked hard for this.”

With its soundtrack trending and the title track going viral, Saiyaara is already winning hearts. The good news? The film will also start streaming on Netflix this year, depending on its theatrical run. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement about the OTT release date.

For now, you can catch Ahaan Panday’s charming performance and near-perfect lip-sync in your nearest theatres! Meanwhile, check out the trailer of Saiyaara below:

