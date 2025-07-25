Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda led Saiyaara is on a record-breaking spree of success at the box office. It is breaking records right, left, and centre with every passing day in theatres. In only 7 days, it has created history for romantic films in the post-COVID era, leaving behind actors like Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor! Scroll below for a detailed report!

Saiyaara Box Office Collection

In the first 6 days of its opening week, Saiyaara maintained a daily 20 crore+ streak at the box office. It witnessed a slight dip to 19.50 crores on Thursday. The 7-day total at the Indian box office lands at 175.25 crores.

YRF-backed musical romantic drama is made on a budget of 45 crores, which means it has already emerged as a massive success at the box office, earning almost 4X the profits in a week.

Saiyaara creates post-COVID history!

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Bollywood debut has now become the highest-grossing romantic film in the post-COVID era. It has surpassed Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor‘s Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar by a considerable margin.

Check out the top 3 romantic grossers in Bollywood at the post-COVID box office:

Saiyaara: 175.25 crores Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 153.6 crores Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 146 crores

As one may have noticed, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have axed one movie each of the Bollywood power couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who enjoy a massive pull at the box office!

More about Saiyaara

Directed by Mohit Suri, the romantic musical drama is loosely based on the 2014 Korean drama, A Moment To Remember. It is produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films.

It was released in theatres worldwide on July 18, 2025.

