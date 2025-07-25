Mohit Suri has found his highest-grossing film of all time with Saiyaara. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s debut movie has officially completed a week in theatres today. It fell below the 20 crore mark for the first time but still scored the second-highest first week in Bollywood in 2025! Scroll below for day 7 box office collection.

Saiyaara completes first week with 175 crore+ earnings

Released on July 18, 2025, the romantic musical drama is one of the biggest surprises in Bollywood. On day 7, it earned 19.50 crores, as per the official figures. Despite the mid-week blues, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer stayed in the vicinity of 20 crores, a mark even big Bollywood movies fail to achieve.

The opening week concludes at 175.25 crores net. Including taxes, the gross total lands at 206.79 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown (net collection) below:

Day 1 – 22 crores

Day 2 – 26.25 crores

Day 3 – 36.25 cro r es

cro es Day 4 – 24.25 crores

Day 5 – 25 crores

Day 6 – 22 crores

Day 7 – 19.50 crores

Total – 175.25 crores

Records the 2nd highest opening week of 2025 in Bollywood

Saiyaara has surpassed all expectations and recorded the 2nd highest opening week of 2025 in Bollywood. It is only behind Vicky Kaushal‘s Chhaava.

Here are the top 3 opening week collections of 2025 in Bollywood:

Chaava: 225.28 crores Saiyaara: 175.25 crores Housefull 5: 133.58 crores

Saiyaara vs Chhaava Week 1 Profits

Mohit Suri‘s directorial is made on a budget of 45 crores. It has raked in return on investment of 130.25 crores in a week. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 289.44%. A super-duper hit, soon to become the most profitable Bollywood film of 2025!

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal led Chhaava was made on an estimated cost of 130 crores. In its first week, it accumulated profits of 73%. This means, Saiyaara is already leading the race with 296% higher profits.

However, Chhaava is still the most profitable Bollywood film of 2025 with lifetime profits of 373%. But at this pace, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda will steal the title by the end of the second weekend!

Saiyaara Box Office Summary (7 days)

Budget: 45 crores

India net: 175.25 crores

India gross: 206.79 crores

ROI: 289.44%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 20: 19% Profits & Emerges As Anurag Basu’s #2 Bollywood Grosser In History!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News