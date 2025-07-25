There were huge expectations shouldered on Kajol’s horror debut, Maa. Produced by Ajay Devgn, the mythological film is a part of the Shaitaan universe. It has concluded its box office run as the 4th highest-grossing horror film in Bollywood. Scroll below for the closing collection!

Maa enjoyed almost a month-long run in theatres

The pre-release hype was humongous, but unfortunately, the content did not live upto the expectations. Owing to the same, Vishal Furia’s directorial slowed down after a fantastic opening weekend. In 29 days, Maa earned 38.63 crore net in India. Including taxes, the gross earnings concluded at 45.58 crores.

The ticket windows have been congested with the arrival of Sitaare Zameen Par, Maalik, Metro In Dino, and now Saiyaara. It was clearly a case of survival of the fittest, and Maa did not attract enough footfall.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown of Maa (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 28.13 crores

Week 2: 8.60 crores

Week 3: 1.75 crores

Week 4: 15 lakhs

Total: 38.63 crores

Maa vs the highest-grossing horror films in Bollywood

Had the reviews been positive, there was scope for Maa to emerge at the #1 spot. But Ajay Devgn continues to conquer the throne with Shaitaan, which earned a whopping 151 crores in its lifetime.

Maa is the fourth-highest grossing horror-film of all time in Bollywood. It is only behind Shaitaan, Raaz 3, and Ragini MMS 2.

Check out the highest-grossing horror films of all time in Bollywood below:

Shaitaan (2024): 151 crores Raaz 3 (2012): 70 crores Ragini MMS 2 (2014): 47 crores Maa (2025): 38.63 crores Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship (2020): 31.24 crores Raaz Reboot (2016): 29 crores Haunted 3D (2011): 27 crores Ek Thi Daayan (2013): 26 crores Raaz – The Mystery Continues (2009): 25.49 crores Pari (2018): 24.65 crores

1920: Evil Returns (22.85 crores) is now out of the top 10.

Maa Box Office Summary (Closing Collection)

India net: 38.63 crores

India gross: 45.58 crores

Verdict: Losing

