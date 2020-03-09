Bhoot Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Starrer Manages To Surpass 1920: Evil Returns & Haunted

Bhoot Box Office: It has managed to go past the lifetime numbers of other horror films like 1920: Evil Returns and Haunted. Incidentally, both films came from Vikram Bhatt and were quintessential horror films that belonged to the stage and set up with the kind of narrative that Indian audience is used to when it comes to offerings belonging to this genre. On the other hand, the Vicky Kaushal starrer had an urban set up to it, something which is a rarity for Indian horror films.

Both 1920: Evil Returns collected 22.85 crores and Haunted collected 27 crores in their lifetime. Though that was many years back and one also needs to account for inflation. That said, from the relative standpoint, Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship has crossed this milestone by bringing in 31.24 crores* already. This was after the third weekend stood at 1 crore.

From here on, the Karan Johar production will stretch itself towards the 34 crores mark. However, 35 crores milestone seems a bit far away. The film did have merits that warranted a 40 crores lifetime and that would have brought an altogether different ring to the overall box office outcome.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

