Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty Faces Backlash For His ‘Who Will Notice You’ Remark To Katrina Kaif; Netizens Trend #ShameOnYouRohitShetty

Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi is the most anticipated films of the year and there is no second thought about it. While the buzz is strong, seems like director Rohit Shetty has called in for some trouble. A comment that he made recently about Katrina Kaif has bought in a severe backlash and netizens have started trending #ShameOnYouRohitShetty on Twitter.

According to the reports, Rohit Shetty recently in an interview with a portal when asked which actor he focuses on while looking at the monitor said, “You have to watch the take thrice. The scene with the blast has Katrina (Kaif) too. If you look closely, she is blinking (during it). After the fourth take, she came to me and asked: Can we take one more? And I said, ‘Katrina, I will tell you honestly, no one is going to look at you.’ She got so wild. She said, ‘how could you tell me this?’ and I said: Three guys are walking with blasts happening behind, nobody will notice you. And I kept that shot. In the promo, she blinks while walking. But kaun dekhega?”

Turned out that his comment did not go well and he started receiving backlash. In no time Katrina’s fans and the audience started condemning his remark, thus trending #ShameOnYouRohitShetty. A fan wrote, “Katrina kaif has started working from the age of 14 & She’s the biggest female superstar just because of her sheer hardwork & honesty towards her work!

No one have Right to say that tujhe kon dekhega, hum to sooryavanshi Katrina ke liye hi dkenge SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTY.”

Another wrote, “SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTY. Respect woman, also know this : that we don’t give a damn who the male actors are in the movie, we are only going to watch #sooryavanshi for KATRINA KAIF.”

Below are a few tweets compiled:

We Will Watch SOORYAVANSHI only because of Katrina Kaif thats it..

Shitty rohit should understand this.. SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTY — Mora Piya.. (@girls4girl) March 8, 2020

SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTY pic.twitter.com/tx0IKdfqcE — Kay Katrina ✨ (@Nitish_B2) March 8, 2020

SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTY Respect woman, also know this : that we don't give a damn who the male actors are in the movie, we are only going to watch #sooryavanshi for KATRINA KAIF. — Queen Squad💯 (@JonSnowisLov3) March 8, 2020

1st lead actor & now director of film demeaned katrina kaif with his derogatory remark. Today we all should talk abt equality & woman empowerment but as long as these misogynist utter such shit then there's no point of women's day. SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTY pic.twitter.com/AFJElIgIWn — 𝕾𝖆𝖈𝖍𝖎𝖓✨ⒻⓀⓈ💫 (@iDaringbaaz) March 8, 2020

KATRINA KAIF Takes More footage than Any Small actor (Akshay Kumar) in any film

And Rohit Shetty says Nobody will see KATRINA in #Sooryavanshi SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTY — being.shahbaaz (@beingshahbaaz17) March 8, 2020

What we katholics actually saw when this scene came SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTY pic.twitter.com/MdnlUTP0YA — Puja (@PujaPatra16) March 8, 2020

Sooryavanshi starring Katrina and Akshay features Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh in cameos. The film is set to hit the screens on March 24.

